The Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library (FTBPL) bookstore is among the last tenants of the Victoriaville Mall which is slated for demolition next year. Volunteers from the Friends group have been busy packing more than 500 boxes of books for relocation to the Brodie Street Library. Proceeds from every book sold go back to the library to offset costs, promote reading and literacy and support and advocate for the library.
Fran Duke, president of the Friends group, says the timing is perfect for the move because this gives the opportunity to “get ahead of things” without scrambling at the last minute.
“We knew we had to leave because the roof is coming off next summer or into the fall,” Duke said. “We were alerted that they will be doing some work throughout the year and it just seemed like a good time for us to head out now, especially since the library said that it had space for us.”
Also, the library will not be charging them rent, which will ultimately curb operating costs.
“Every dollar that we spend on rent somewhere is money that we can’t give to the library,” Duke said. “All of the money we raise goes to the library and paying rent to some other entity, that’s money that could be going to the library.”
The Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library operates with about 50 volunteers that not only take shifts at the book store, but take part in numerous fundraising initiatives for the library.
“We volunteer at Superior Shores Bingo to raise money for the library,” she said. “Our volunteers also do home deliveries on behalf of the library. We visit people in their homes that can’t come into the library for pickup and delivery of library materials. “
Tina Maronese, director of community development with the public library, says the Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library group is invaluable to the organization and is excited to have them relocate to the Brodie Street branch.
“We have so many synergies with the Friends of the Library. They basically exist to help support public library vision, mission goals and objectives,” Maronese said. “They raise money on our behalf, they have their own, registered charity number (they are) a registered non-profit organization. Their whole purpose is to support an advocate and raise funds for Thunder Bay Public Library.”
The Thunder Bay Public Library is funded by the City of Thunder Bay through a variety of revenue sources, including local taxes, non-profit and for-profit grants, and individual donors.
Maronese says they wanted to “deliver for the friends” an adequate space for them to have a bookstore operation.
“We had a couple of rooms already done with moveable walls,” she said. “We designed a space along with open minds and the friends of the library that’s going to be suitable for them to run a bookstore properly. They wanted at least as much space as they had at Victoriaville.”
The library also provides a small programming room for Anishinabek Employment and training services, which is also on the lower level.
“It’s part of the partnership strategy to have partners on the lower level of the library, and that’s what we’ve been able to do over at Brodie,” she said.
The Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library bookstore will launch a soft opening in August and Maronese figures they will take their time setting up for a grand opening in the fall.
Meanwhile, the friends will host a book sale at the Victoriaville location on June 19 to June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons are invited to load up on good summer reads with the popular buck-a-bag finds. Children’s books are Free. Duke says, “We don’t want to have to move them,” so drop in early for the best selection.
