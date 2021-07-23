It was quite the surprise Thursday morning for Crystal Co and Aundrea Rajamaki when they arrived at their business, Up Shot Coffeehouse, to find their front door smashed and their till-computer missing.
“When I came in I noticed something was off and found our front doors smashed and our POS (point of sale) system missing,” said Co.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.