It’s a matter of when, not if, the coronavirus arrives in the Thunder Bay area, said Dr. Janet DeMille.
“We are no longer in normal times,” said the medical officer of health with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Thursday, adding it’s not realistic to think the community won’t experience the coronavirus (COVID-19) that first surfaced in China in late December.
The situation has rapidly evolved in the last two weeks with Italy going on lockdown, increasing numbers of cases in the U.S. and the World Health Organization declaring the virus a pandemic earlier this week.
“We have reached the tipping point,” said DeMille.
See the full story with many more related stories in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.