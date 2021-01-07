Andrea Strawson is the new executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association.
Strawson’s role with the organization began on Monday and NOMA president Wendy Landry said they are confident Strawson can build upon the solid foundation former executive director Kristen Oliver built.
“We are looking forward to working with her in the new year,” said Landry, in a news release.
