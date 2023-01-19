The top administrator at Sioux Lookout’s hospital is departing after less than a year in the position.
Meno Ya Win Health Centre announced this week in a news release that Douglas Semple’s last day as chief executive officer (CEO) is Feb. 1.
An acting CEO is expected to be announced on Jan. 26, a hospital spokeswoman said. Semple was appointed CEO last June. The news release didn’t say why he is leaving, but noted he has been a member of the hospital’s “founding senior management group” for about 20 years.
In the news release, Semple said he was leaving his current job “with a good heart.”
