Law-enforcement agencies across Northwestern Ontario are supporting the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games to be held in Thunder Bay at the end of this month in a big way.
The local zone of the Law Enforcement Torch Run donated $44,250 to the games on Tuesday, raised through events held by law enforcement agencies throughout the region.
“To my knowledge it’s the first time that a provincial Law Enforcement Torch Run program has donated this amount to a Games so it’s really significant,” said Tara Bottan, local zone co-ordinator.
The amount is a big boost to the Games that will be held in the city Feb. 25-29.
“It means a lot to the Games organizing committee and a lot to the Games but it means more to the athletes we’re supporting and I know they would be just thrilled to hear about this news today,” said Games chairman Barry Streib.
Calling it a “significant amount,” Streib said every donated dollar goes towards the set up and organization of the Games, but also “we’re determined to have a legacy that will go back to our Special Olympics programs here in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.”
Sylvie Hauth, chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service, said the donation amount speaks volumes to the dedication of law-enforcement officers throughout the region.
