A group of 14 law enforcement officers have come together from across Canada to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run final-leg team, running the final distance to the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games on Tuesday.
The torch runners carried the Special Olympics torch across Thunder Bay, making stops at various locations, including Mario’s Bowladrome and Fort William First Nation before its official lighting at the Fort William Gardens.
Officers carrying the torch took time to indulge in some friendly bowling with special athletes of Westgate high school at Mario’s Bowladrome during a school-wide event.
