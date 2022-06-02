Social media reports suggesting a tornado touched down near Dryden Tuesday afternoon during a period of high winds have yet to be confirmed, Environment Canada says.
Meteorologist Peter Kimbell said the department is aware of a report that a twister appeared in nearby Dinorwic, but said no damage or debris fields have been discovered.
A tornado may have been picked up on radar. High resolution satellite images may be able to confirm a sighting, Kimbell said.
