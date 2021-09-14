A 23-year-old Toronto man is charged with drug-trafficking after Thunder Bay police responded to reports of a disturbance Sunday afternoon.
Thunder Bay police officers were sent to an address in the zero to 100 block of Cumberland Street around 3:30 p.m. and upon arrival, officers found a male suspect trying to hide from them.
Police also seized some suspected cocaine, more than $5,000 in cash that is believed to have been obtained through drug-trafficking, and paraphernalia consistent with drug-trafficking.
The man was arrested and taken to the Balmoral Street police station. Police claim the suspect was trying to give a false identity.
Police were able to confirm the suspect’s real identity.
Faysal Adow is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; obstructing a peace officer, and failure to comply with a release order.
Adow appeared in bail court on Monday and remains in custody with a future court appearance date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.