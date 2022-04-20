A Toronto man was arrested on Saturday in an apparent home takeover situation on Thunder Bay’s south side.
The home in question was in the 200 block of Leith Street, where a male was involved in drug trafficking, claim city police.
A male suspect was arrested at the home just after 6:40 p.m. Suspected cocaine, possibly more than $5,000 in cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were seized.
Nathaniel Aleksander Dobusz-Stewart, 26, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstruct peace officer, and being unlawfully in a dwelling.
He appeared in bail court on Sunday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
