Police have arrested a Toronto man who drove into a police cruiser
and nearly struck two police officers during his dangerous attempt to
evade arrest.
Thunder Bay Police Service officers were in the area of the 200 block
of Frederica Street West just after 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. At that
time, the officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot
of a business.
Police approached the vehicle and learned the driver was on a court-
ordered release condition not to be operating a motor vehicle.
Officers requested the male exit his vehicle, at which point he
became irate.
Officers attempted to reason with the male and de-escalate the
situation, however, during their conversation the male turned on the
vehicle and fled. While fleeing, the male drove directly into a
police cruiser and nearly struck two officers.
The male drove eastbound on Frederica Street West at a high rate of
speed. Due to public safety concerns, a pursuit was discontinued.
At 7 a.m. that same morning, police located the vehicle the suspect
was driving parked at a residential address in the 400 block of
Vickers Street North.
The accused appeared at the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street
on Tuesday and was taken into custody.
Glenroy Nigel Douglas, 25, of Toronto is charged with two counts of
assaulting an officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor
vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply with a
release order as well as flight from an officer and resisting an
officer.
The release conditions were connected to charges laid by the Thunder
Bay Police Service on Dec. 19, 2020. Those charges included operation
of a motor vehicle while impaired, unauthorized possession of a
prohibited or restricted weapon in a motor vehicle and carrying a
concealed weapon.
Douglas appeared in bail court on Tuesday and was remanded into
custody with a future appearance date on Thursday.
None of the accusations against the accused have been proven in court.
