Hard to keep bike racks filled

Will Takacs, a purchaser at Fresh Air Experience, puts bikes on their many empty racks.

 Submitted by Jonathan Portinga

Attempts at purchasing bikes by ordering them from big box stores or independent bike shops have proven challenging because there isn’t enough bikes available.

Farzam Etemadi, a bike technician at Petries Cycle and Sports, says the reason people are not getting any bikes is because the supply chain is interrupted. He says there is a political side to things that have already been jarred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

