A new LGBT group is working to promote education and bring better awareness to the community of gender and sexual diversity.
“For us education is paramount,” said Jason Veltri, who is president of The Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay, which was started earlier in March.
“If we have an educated community we really do have vibrant and healthy communities,” said Veltri.
The Rainbow Collective recognized that there is a lot of work to do in respect to gender and sexual diversity, understanding the use of pronouns and why they are important along with why gender neutrality is important.
Veltri, who was chair of Thunder Pride for two years, said “the expectation of one small group of volunteers is massive so we have gone and spread out and have added the capacity to the network to do the work, and that is what our team is committed to doing.”
The Rainbow Collective will offer workshops.
It will also work with businesses, small non-profits and community organizations to help raise awareness.
Veltri still sees that there is much misunderstanding in the community and gave as an example the two Rainbow and Transgender crosswalks.
“For a longtime, Thunder Pride took it on the chin all because we wanted to provide a visible symbol to the community that you are welcome and included and that you are loved and appreciated, but we saw through the vile nature of social media that there is still a lot of misunderstanding about queer and trans-people, including those who are two-spirited,” he explained.
Through the rainbow and transgender crosswalks project, they learned that there is more work to be done.
“It is tough out there for people who identify under the spectrum of gender and sexual diversity, it is still not easy and there is a lot of trauma that comes from having to come out or go through gender affirming surgery . . . we have a lot of work to do still,” said Veltri.
While the Rainbow Collective’s goal now is to focus on Thunder Bay, they are creating partnerships with Borderland Pride in Fort Frances and they are looking at helping to encourage and expand organizations along the north shore as there are no Pride or gender diversity organizations east of Thunder Bay until Hearst.
“There are massive gaps within the North,” said Veltri. “We are very thankful that going west there is Kenora and Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Fort Frances, Red Lake and Rainy River but we don’t have anything going east that is there to support the community.”
Outreach work has already been started in the Greenstone area to help start a network of support for the areas east of Thunder Bay.
As for the need of another LGBT group in the city, Veltri sees the Rainbow Collective’s focus solely on advocacy and education, whereas Thunder Pride’s focus is about celebrating Pride in the community by hosting the Pride festival and a parade.
“We see this as filling that gap but also providing the needed resources to the network to ensure that we are all doing the work together,” said Veltri, who gave the example that there isn’t just one Indigenous organization doing work for the community.
While the Rainbow Collective has a host of workshops listed on their website, they hope to deliver them in person when it becomes safe to do so as they recognize Zoom meeting fatigue through the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information visit www.rainbowcollectiveofthunderbay.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.