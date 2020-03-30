Social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation, says the chief executive officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association in Thunder Bay.
“I encourage people to reach out to friends and family,” said Jennifer Hyslop, noting people can use applications like FaceTime to keep in touch. “There are a lot of ways we can stay connected in this challenging time.”
As people self-isolate and practice social distancing, with many people working from home, Hyslop said everyone is feeling the impact of isolation from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“People who tend to struggle with mental illness and depression tend to self-isolate as a go-to to coping,” she said. “We’re really trying to reach out to our own clients at this time and make sure everyone has an individual wellness plan.”
Canadian Mental Health Association staff aren’t doing any face-to-face visits during this period of social distancing but they are making sure everyone has an individual plan on how often they want to hear from the organization. Case workers are doing daily phone check-ins and the mental health association also uses the Ontario Telemedicine Network to stay connected to clients.
Hyslop said they’re concerned about supporting people’s mental health in the light of mass layoffs occurring right across the province as non-essential businesses have been ordered to close. The mental health group is also thinking of its own employees and how they’re coping.
“It’s a very unprecedented situation we’re all facing,” she said.
The mental health association’s crisis response phone line is open 24 hours a day for anyone in need of help.
“Whatever people are needing, don’t ever hesitate to call us on the crisis line,” said Hyslop.
Individuals can also be referred by their primary health-care provider to the association’s Bounce Back online program, which Hyslop said is for people with mild to moderate anxiety and depression.
“Everyone is doing their best to pull together across sectors to make sure we are doing our best to support the most vulnerable in our community — the homeless and people who are really marginalized,” Hyslop said.
Canadian Mental Health Association Thunder Bay has moved its services to phone and online until further notice. Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., call 345-5564 for information about programs and services that are available.
All staff will be accessible by phone or video conferencing, but all outreach services are suspended. The crisis response line can be reached at 346-8282 or toll-free in the district at 1-888-269-3100.
(Originally published March 27, 2020)
