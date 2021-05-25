The chamber of commerce in Thunder Bay is disappointed the province’s reopening plan will keep many businesses closed until the second or third stage.
Premier Doug Ford announced a three-phase approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions last week. While some outdoor amenities like golf courses and tennis courts could reopen on the weekend, businesses like hair salons and other personal care services won’t be able to reopen until the second phase.
