The Superior Country tourism agency should be set up in new digs at Red Rock’s Marina Interpretive Centre by the end of May.
Red Rock Mayor Darquise Robinson said the move will bolster her town’s image as a worthwhile Lake Superior destination.
“To have Superior Country here will not only raise Red Rock’s profile with the touring public, but will also allow us to keep the Marina Interpretive Centre open year-round,” Robinson said Tuesday in a news release.
Superior Country, which has operated since 1976, produces the annual Lake Superior Circle Tour Adventure Guide that appears in Canada and the U.S.
The agency is currently located at Nipigon’s tourist information centre on Highway 11/17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.