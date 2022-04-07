The federal government has doled out $1.7 million in loans and grants to help Kenora-area businesses and municipal attractions to give the region’s tourism sector a boost in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has had an undeniable impact on Canada’s tourism sector,” a FedNor news release said Wednesday.
Of the total amount, $500,000 each went to Kenora’s Nordic and Biathlon Club and Vermilion Bay’s Andy Myers Lodge.
According to the news release, the amount allotted to the Nordic club is an “investment” that will pay for LED lights on five kilometres of trail.
The amount provided to Andy Myers Lodge is a “repayable” loan to provide the business with “liquidity relief to help it overcome the challenges caused by border closures and provincial COVID-19 restrictions,” the news release said.
