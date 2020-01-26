A culinary festival celebrating the food scene in Thunder Bay returns to the city this weekend.
Beginning Sunday and running for the next two weeks, the Northern Delights Festival includes 14 participating restaurants offering prix fixe menus, many featuring local ingredients, for $25 or $35.
First established in 2015 by local restaurateurs, the festival is now hosted by Tourism Thunder Bay and takes place twice a year, in fall and winter.
“Thunder Bay has a culinary scene that is the envy of many small cities in Canada and it has become a core experience that keeps visitors in the city longer and spending more.” said Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay.
This season, the festival is called Cabin Fever and Pepe said it’s about attracting regional residents into the city for date night, and encouraging city residents or hotel guests out into the community for new culinary experiences “from places they may not have thought of visiting.”
Participating restaurants include: Anchor & Ore, Apple Chipotle’s, Beaux Daddy’s Grill House, Bight Restaurant, Daytona’s, El Tres, Giorg Cucina E Barra, InCommon, Nook, Portside Restaurant, Red Lion Smokehouse, Silver Birch Restaurant, The Foundry, and Tomlin Restaurant.
Menus of participating restaurants can be found online at www.visitthunderbay.com/northerndelights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.