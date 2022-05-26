More than 50 Indigenous students from public high schools gathered for fun and friendship during a floor hockey tournament on Friday.
The annual tournament had been on pause since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But since pandemic restrictions have lifted, students from Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute, Hammarskjold High School, and Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute gathered at Superior for the one-day tournament.
“It’s something for all the different four directions rooms . . . to come together to build our community,” said Braylen McDougall, teacher at Superior high school and one of the numerous organizers of the event.
“We don’t see a lot of each other but when we do, we really want to build friendships within that community . . . and that love for sport, or really any activity where we all come together and participate as one.”
The day featured an opening drumming ceremony from the English River Singers, and a lunch.
The games were in a round robin format just so all the students and teams had a chance to play each other.
Floor hockey was the chosen event because of the large interest in the sport. It was either that or basketball, McDougall explained.
As students started to arrive at Superior high school for the Four Directions Hockey Tournament, it didn’t take long before they had sticks in hand and conversations started.
“I think we can take this opportunity to learn, have fun and build some sportsmanship while we’re at it,” said Lucas Sinoway, 17, from White Sands First Nation and a Grade 11 student at Superior high school.
The Four Directions Program was created for First Nation, Inuit, and Metis students.
“At first it was a room to welcome the kids into the school so they could feel comfortable and they could come for help with their school work or anything outside of school, and we have a food program as well,” said Jenn Johnson, the First Nation, Inuit, Metis, graduate coach with the Four Directions Program at Hammarskjold High School.
“The roll of the graduation coach is to break down any barriers that our First Nation, Inuit, Metis students may be finding in our school.”
Linden Waboose, graduate coach at Westgate high school, said the event “is all about relationships and friendships . . . I am grateful that this has taken place before the end of the school and these kids can make those relationships.”
