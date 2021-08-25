The Mayor’s Mulligan Golf Tournament is back for its 17th year next month.
The fundraiser for PRO Kids will take place Sept. 10 at Chapples Golf Course.
“I am so proud and appreciative of the work that PRO Kids does in our community,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, in a news release.
“Being part of a team, organization, or group can have a meaningful impact on a young person’s emotional and physical development. PRO Kids makes this possible for youth who would otherwise be left out. I want to extend my thanks to everyone who generously supports this event which helps us build a healthier community for all.”
PRO Kids co-ordinator, Laura Daniele, said many children have been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and families are saying their kids need to socialize and get active again.
“We are seeing an upswing in the number of families that are asking for PRO Kids help, and events like the Enbridge Gas Mayor’s Mulligan go a long way towards us being able to get kids into the activities again,” she said.
The tournament’s format has teams of four playing a nine-hole game with contests, challenges and prizes up for grabs. Team registration is $400 and includes a lunch.
A putting challenge will also be part of the event. Anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., golfers can come to the course and for $10 try to make a putt.
To register or learn more about the Mayor’s Mulligan tournament, go online at www.thunderbay.ca/mulligan.
