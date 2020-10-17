A public meeting and vote regarding a proposed zoning change that could set the stage for a new Red Rock housing subdivision will be conducted by Zoom due to renewed concerns about the potential spread of the coronavirus.
“We originally planned to have it open for the public to attend (at town hall), however, due to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 and provincial restrictions, we had to look at alternative means,” Red Rock chief administrator Albert Headrick said Friday in an email.
