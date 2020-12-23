The Town of Fort Frances has re-jigged its economic development committee to give council “a more direct role” as the town faces a future without a pulp mill.
“Significant consideration was given to create a more direct role for council . . . to support and promote economic development in our community,” the municipality said Monday in a new release.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.