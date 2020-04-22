Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro and Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, hosted a virtual town hall meeting on the COVID-19 crisis on Tuesday evening.
The meeting allowed for people to call in questions and concerns via online or the telephone and was broadcast through traditional means, the city’s website and through social media.
DeMille noted how challenging the times are and that a mere four months ago that the COVID-19 virus was not even known about.
An early caller had concerns about physical distancing on the city’s transit buses.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.