Northwestern Ontario Pride organizations are hosting a virtual town hall next week to discuss issues facing 2SLGBTIQ+ people in northern communities.
Taking place in the June 18 event are Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu, Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski and Bardish Chagger, minister of diversity and inclusion and youth.
The townhall will be moderated by Thunder Pride’s Jason Veltri, Borderland Pride’s Douglas Judson and Catherine Kiewning of the Rainbow Alliance Dryden.
