Marathon’s public library could operate a bit differently and on a
reduced budget when it reopens.
A town management report suggests the Peninsula Road facility could get
by with just a part-time chief administrator, and under board members
who have specific qualifications.
Town “administration is recommending that a skills-based board be
utilized for the governance of the Marathon Public Library,” the report
said.
A town budget document says the library’s 2020 municipal operating
grant would be set at $105,000, down from $149,500 in 2019.
The library closed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its
four employees were laid off. Some Ontario libraries are reopening, but
they can’t reopen without a board of directors.
The volunteer board members at Marathon’s library resigned in April.
One former board member cited burnout, and the difficulty of trying to
interpret provincial legislation that governs libraries.
Before the library can reopen, the town would have to advertise for new
board members.
