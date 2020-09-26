A new $1.1-million clubhouse at Marathon’s golf course could be up and running in time for next year’s golf season if town council approves the plan at Monday’s meeting.
A town management report says a new building could be ready by May if council approves a proposed arrangement with Cochrane-based CGV Builders, the same company that built the town’s new seniors housing complex.
Construction on the clubhouse could start late next month or in early November if the plan is approved, the report says.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.