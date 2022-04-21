Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation and the Town of Marathon have inked an agreement to work together toward the creation of a port authority at the town’s Peninsula Harbour.
The authority would oversee a commercial port at the site of an existing Lake Superior wharf that was used by a former pulp mill.
“We look forward to the economic opportunities this will bring to both Biigtigong and Marathon,” Biigtigong Chief Duncan Michano said Wednesday in a joint news release.
In the same release, Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas said the mutually-operated port “will be a critical development to help build and sustain the local and regional economy and create new business and industry opportunities.”
The port would “service regional
mining, forestry, logistics, and manufacturing industries, while respecting the environment and Lake Superior,” the release added.
