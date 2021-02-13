Marathon’s curbside recycling program will continue after all with added features under a new three-year contract with the contractor that has been providing the service.
The town had threatened to end the contract last week after the program’s cost was set to balloon by nearly 60 per cent to $320,000 per year.
On Friday, the municipality announced it has reached an “agreement in principle” with GFL inc. to keep the program going “with no service interruption.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.