An overnight structural fire caused damage to the second floor of a townhouse in the 700 block of John Street. Thunder Bay firefighters arrived at the blaze just after 12 a.m., Monday morning and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a media release that crews called in a second alarm, summoning two more pumpers and an aerial ladder truck. Firefighters entered through a front door and were met with heavy smoke and flames.
The blaze was held to second floor of the home and extinguished.
A primary search the unit was conducted to ensure there were no people stranded inside.
Superior North EMS paramedics assessed the home’s residents at the scene and determined there were no injuries.
Working smoke alarms in the home are being credited for alerting the home’s residents to the fire.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue inspectors.
