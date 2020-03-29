As the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of letting up, some Northwestern Ontario towns are pondering the prospect of road checkpoints to exercise control over who can enter, as some area First Nations have done.
Town of Marathon chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski said Friday the possibility of a controlled checkpoint was discussed this week at an emergency meeting, but no decision was made.
“There is no immediate plan to enact (a checkpoint) at this time,” Skworchinski said in an e-mail.
He said the logistics of a checkpoint — possibly at the intersection of Highway 17 and Peninsula Road — are to be discussed again on Monday when the town’s emergency committee holds it next meeting.
The municipality gained the authority to establish a checkpoint earlier this week when it declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis.
On Friday, a COVID-19 checkpoint at the entrance to nearby Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation continued for a second day on Highway 627.
Vehicles that pulled up before a wooden gate were approached by band officials and presented with paperwork. Some were allowed through, and some turned around.
It’s believed that about 35 Ontario First Nations, including Long Lake No. 58, have set up checkpoints to try to control the spread of the virus.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.