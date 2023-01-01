O’Connor Township was able to complete some projects and come near completion for others in 2022.
They did so with the help of grants from the Ontario government, and projects included adding a major addition to the community’s garage, setting up a well to flood the local rink, purchasing a slightly-used plow truck and replacing worn-down culverts.
Conmee Township councillor Bishop Racicot, who is entering his 25th year in the position since being elected in the late 1990s, said the funding came in handy, but costs rose as they were hammering out details for the projects.
“We did accomplish some pretty big projects overall,” Racicot said. “We had a garage that was 60 years old that we added onto to fit modern-day equipment. We got enough (provincial) grants, but unfortunately from the time we got the grants and with all the projects going on in engineering, everything’s tripled in price (in some areas).
“We were able to get funding to flood our rink. We were able to put a new well beside our hockey rink strictly for flooding. We were able to put a pump (in the well) with a heated shed over top of it. Any volunteer can go in there, pull the hose out and flood the rink. It’s about 80 per cent complete and just about ready for the winter.
