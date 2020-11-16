A proposed merger between two Thunder Bay-area townships probably won’t come up again during the current term, says one of the councillors who voted in favour of nixing the idea.
“I don’t think it will come up in our term (which runs until 2022),” Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Alana Bishop said on Oct. 30. “You can’t flog a dead horse.”
A merger between Oliver Paipoonge and neighbouring Conmee Township needed the approval of both councils.
On Oct. 26, Conmee’s councillors voted unanimously in favour. But in Oliver Paipoonge, the amalgamation proposal was shot down by a 4-1 margin.
The lone supporter in Oliver Paipoonge was Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis, who had touted potential savings in administrative costs and the fact that the two municipalities already work together.
Conmee Mayor Kevin Holland declined to comment when reached on Oct. 30.
Bishop said the timing of the merger, in the middle of a pandemic, was bad. In her view, she added, a consultant’s report seemed biased in favour of amalgamation.
“I don’t think we got the full picture,” Bishop said.
Bishop said prior to the vote, she had received emails and telephone calls from taxpayers who felt merging wasn’t a good idea.
If the amalgamation had gone through, it would have created a new entity called Riverview, with a population of abut 7,000.
Holland, who was in favour of the move, said earlier that Conmee residents wouldn’t notice anything different and said property taxes wouldn’t rise.
Bishop said concerns raised by some that the two townships had to merge or risk becoming part of Thunder Bay were misplaced.
