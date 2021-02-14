When Robert Rydholm, the former mayor and councillor of Conmee township, was forced to move from his country setting to Thunder Bay for hospice care at the end of his life, the small rural community found that there is a better way.
After Rydholm’s passing in 2014, Conmee township purchased his 30-hectare property. With a vision to develop it into a place where rural residents can live out their lives with the same quality care in a country setting that they enjoyed, the Pines on Hume project was born.
In speaking with Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario’s minister of Long Term Care, Conmee Mayor Kevin Holland says they have the full support of the ministry and a feasibility study is underway.
“We are in the middle of doing our feasibility study that will be all encompassing,” he said. “It will include land development, architectural plans drawn up, a needs assessment . . . which we almost don’t need . . . because there are more than 2,000 people on the wait list right now for long-term care.”
Models, architectural and conceptual drawings will enhance the community’s proposal for Holland to present when seeking funding.
The first phase of the three-phase project involves the building of Rydholm Manor, a seniors facility which will enable seniors to enjoy a lower maintenance lifestyle in a rural, familiar environment.
“A big component of it is the outdoor living space,” said Holland. “Residents can get outdoors in a secured space to do gardening or give them chicken coups if they want to raise chickens and collect eggs. It will give them a sense that they are still contributing to their own well being, rather than just institutionalizing them.”
Phase two will be the development of an Advanced Care Senior’s Living Facility. It would provide advanced care and supported living for vulnerable populations such as autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia and brain injury residents.
The vision for the facility includes an Alzheimer’s village with secure recreation trails and outdoor activities.
Those in the senior living facility or long-term care will enjoy a smooth transition to supportive care while remaining in familiar surroundings with easy access for their caregivers.
Holland says the third phase involves the development of a town-home complex, (garden suites) for those who want to downsize, have independent living and don’t have to worry about their yard. Located on the same property, residents will be able to visit with loved ones and enjoy the services in both the Advance Care Living Facility and the Senior’s Living Apartments.
“We have 100 acres that we are going to do this development on. . . . It will be a community within our community,” he said. “We hear a lot of people asking, ‘Why Conmee?’ and I say, ‘Why not?’ We really need to redefine ourselves and be innovative in order to survive and this will go a long way to secure our future.”
Holland added that this is a “very ambitious project” for a community of their size but they have very positive feedback from the minister of Long Term Care who was “very, very supportive” of the idea.
“One of the things we were hearing is they wouldn’t allow this in rural areas, so I asked Minister Fullerton and she said, ‘Absolutely. We’ll get behind this 100 per cent,’” says Holland. “I’m really excited by this project because I think it can revolutionize long-term care in the province and even across the country and it’s so important to get it right.”
Holland expects results from the feasibility study around April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.