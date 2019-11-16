Seventy years ago, city firefighters would be busy repairing wooden toys at this time of year when off duty.
“Firefighters would fix them up and give them to the children and then it progressed into us raising money and buying gifts for the children,” said Paul Penna, chairperson of the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Toys for Tots campaign.
This year’s campaign kicked off on Friday at Intercity Shopping Centre and Penna said they hope to raise more than last year’s total of $127,000.
“We took a step back last year, had a tougher year,” said Penna. “We’re hoping to be better than that this year.”
The campaign got an early boost this week with a more than $36,000 donation from Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign.
