This year’s Toys for Tots campaign closed out on Friday, raising more than $159,000 to ensure children in need have gifts to open Christmas morning.
“We were hoping to get into this range,” said Paul Penna, chairperson of the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters’ Association Toys for Tots campaign. “We never really set a goal but we’re extremely satisfied with that number. We had 4,500 kids that were in need this year and so it’s pretty important. It’s all about family, it’s all about the children. And the fact that we can help that many children this Christmas, it means a lot to our guys.”
Penna said he’s never added the number of volunteer hours the firefighters put into the campaign each year but its hundreds each year.
“The nature of our job is helping,” he said. “We get paid to do that. This is different, but we’re still helping people.”
What makes the campaign so important can be seen by simply putting yourself in the shoes of a child, said Penna.
“I think for all of us, most of us for sure, Christmas was very important and if you didn’t have a significant gift under the tree, something was missing.”
Seeing the number of children the campaign provides gifts to rise to 4,500 isn’t surprising given the struggles of the pandemic, said Penna.
The money raised by the firefighters is given to the Christmas Cheer Fund campaign to provide gifts for children in the hampers that organization hands out every December.
Christmas Cheer chairperson Joleene Kemp said this year they fed 8,700 people with their Christmas hampers that include a week’s worth of groceries, including everything needed for Christmas dinner, with the gifts for children provided by Toys for Tots.
Kemp said the toy shopping begins in March as orders for particular items have to go out early to guarantee them.
