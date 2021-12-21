With more than $162,000 raised, this year’s Toys for Tots campaign
raised its highest total in at least five years.
The campaign has operated in Thunder Bay for more than 70 years and
sees members of the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association
raise money each holiday season to present to the Christmas Cheer
Fund in order to provide gifts for children in the Christmas hampers.
About 175 off-duty firefighters donate their time to the campaign
every year.
This year’s total will go towards providing a Christmas gift for more
than 4,000 children in the city.
“It’s definitely the season of giving,” said Paul Penna, Toys for
Tots campaign chairperson, in a news release.
“Thanks to the incredible generosity of the community and our
partners, Toys for Tots is seeing a record-breaking year. With this
year’s fundraising total, the initiative has now supported thousands
of kids and families since it’s inception.”
Penna said they are amazing at the continued support of the community
year after year, even during the pandemic.
“This is the most we have seen in donations over the past five
years,” he said.
About $144,000 was raised during last year’s campaign.
