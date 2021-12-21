Festive season for tots

The Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association raised more

than $160,000 for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign.

 Submitted photo

With more than $162,000 raised, this year’s Toys for Tots campaign

raised its highest total in at least five years.

The campaign has operated in Thunder Bay for more than 70 years and

sees members of the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association

raise money each holiday season to present to the Christmas Cheer

Fund in order to provide gifts for children in the Christmas hampers.

About 175 off-duty firefighters donate their time to the campaign

every year.

This year’s total will go towards providing a Christmas gift for more

than 4,000 children in the city.

“It’s definitely the season of giving,” said Paul Penna, Toys for

Tots campaign chairperson, in a news release.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of the community and our

partners, Toys for Tots is seeing a record-breaking year. With this

year’s fundraising total, the initiative has now supported thousands

of kids and families since it’s inception.”

Penna said they are amazing at the continued support of the community

year after year, even during the pandemic.

“This is the most we have seen in donations over the past five

years,” he said.

About $144,000 was raised during last year’s campaign.