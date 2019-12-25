Joleene Kemp smiled as she unwrapped a cheque from the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association Toys for Tots campaign on Monday.
“This is a phenomenal total,” said Kemp, chairperson of Christmas Cheer. “It will allow us to be able to go and shop in March and April and be able to get the best toys for children possible which is something special.”
The $134,068 raised over the last month will go a long way to buy gifts for children during next year’s Christmas Cheer campaign. This year Kemp said the campaign provided hampers of food for 8,000 people while 4,000 children were given gifts thanks to last season’s Toys for Tots fundraiser.
