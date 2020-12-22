Once again Thunder Bay and area residents have come through for the 2020 Toys for Tots Campaign.
On Monday, the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association said they raised $144,019 through their Toys for Tots Campaign.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic year and we have no idea how it’s going to go and we don’t know if the mall is going to be open,” said Paul Penna, chairperson for Toys for Tots.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.