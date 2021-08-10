The Muskeg Express has stopped again after just reopening on Saturday.
The train at Centennial Park was closed throughout the summer of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, it had received repairs and a safety certification from the Technical Standard and Safety Authority.
The ride in Thunder Bay had reopened on Saturday but a problem with the tracks caused the ride to close again.
The city says the problem is being assessed and it will issue an announcement when the Muskeg Express is ready to ride again.
