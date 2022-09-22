A roundhouse lodge will give Indigenous people in the Kenora area who are struggling with mental health issues a chance to receive therapy in a traditional setting, advocates say.
“For those who struggle with finding their way, we will offer teachings for renewed self-determination and alternative healing that can help those who were previously unable to move beyond their trauma and mental health challenges within the current western justice system and treatment options,” Grand Council Treaty 3 Grand Chief Francis Kavanaugh said Tuesday in a provincial news release.
The roundhouse will be built at the existing Gamikaan Bimaadiziwin healing centre located near Kenora at Bug Lake.
The province said Tuesday it has earmarked $495,000 towards the project.
In the same news release, Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) said the province is committed to “improving community infrastructure and strengthening cultural ties to promote a high quality of life in Indigenous and northern communities.”
Also this week, the province announced $490,000 has been awarded to the Kenora Nordic and Biathlon Club for lighting on three kilometres of cross-country trails.
