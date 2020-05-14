A Thunder Bay woman is facing charges related to identity theft after being pulled over for speeding.
According to a media release issued Wednesday by Thunder Bay Police, the charges came after officers pulled over a motorist on May 5 on Lanark Crescent. The vehicle had licence plates that expired in 2004.
Police say the female driver gave a name to the officers, but it was soon determined it was a false identity. The woman was positively identified and, after failing a sobriety test, she was arrested and taken to the police station. After being evaluated by a drug recognition expert, police concluded the woman was impaired by drugs.
Because officers were given a false name, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s fraud unit became involved. It was found that the name and identification used by the woman belonged to a city resident who had previously reported being the victim of fraud.
The victim reported that someone had tried to open multiple telephone accounts under her name and someone had also tried to open a bank account and credit card account using her identity. The woman driver stopped by police on May 5 was a suspect in these incidents.
Betsy Ann Heney, 42, is charged with three counts of identity fraud and obstructing a peace officer. These are in addition to charges laid as a result of the May 5 driving incident.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
