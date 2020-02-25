Two Dryden-area men were each facing several charges last week following the seizure of about $217,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine from a vehicle.
Provincial police said officers encountered the accused men just before 1 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop in the city on Highway 17.
Several officers, including members of an emergency response team, went to the scene to assist in an arrest, a provincial news release said Monday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.