A 36-year-old Constance Lake First Nation man is to appear in court this fall on a charge of impaired driving.
Provincial police said officers encountered the accused on Sept. 9 while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 11 west of Hearst.
According to a provincial news release, Frederick Bunting was charged with operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol reading over 80 milligrams and driving while prohibited.
Bunting is to appear in Heart court on Nov. 23, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
