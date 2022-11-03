Two Long Lake First Nation men have been charged with drug-trafficking for allegedly supplying drugs to a 25-year-old woman who died from an overdose two years ago.
“Although the (provincial police) investigation did not yield charges specifically related to the overdose death, two individuals have been charged with drug offences for allegedly trafficking to the deceased,” an OPP news release said Wednesday.
Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was found dead at the scene when officers went to a Long Lake home in April, 2020. Police didn’t say what kind of drug was involved.
Kenneth Finlayson, 28, and Nathan Towegishig, 30, remained in custody on Wednesday after appearing in Thunder Bay court by video, the release said.
The charge against either accused has not been proven in court.
