St. John Ambulance is hoping online ticket sales for its annual Spring into Summer trailer draw will help raise the funds needed to rebuild the majority of their programs that were scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditionally, ticket sales haven’t been done online for the trailer draw and regional fund development and volunteer co-ordinator Brian Edwards said this will allow for easier access for tickets.
“We’re hoping we could sell out faster,” he said. “Usually it’s a pretty stressful last couple of weeks there with worrying about not selling out but we’re hoping with the introduction of an online feature this year we’ll we’ll be able to sell them faster.”
Tickets can also still be purchased in person or by phone.
This year, the fundraiser is more important than ever, said Edwards as St. John Ambulance works to get its cadet and therapy dog programs up and running again.
“We just need help from our community,” he said, the only program that’s remained active over the last two years is the medical first response unit, which often were stationed at vaccination clinics or used for other Covid-related duties.
After receiving positive feedback on last year’s prize trailer, Edwards said they decided to go with the Grey Wolf trailer again.
“It’s almost identical,” he said.
There’s a room in the back for kids with its own entrance as well as a separate entrance to the bathroom.
Details on the trailer and how to purchase tickets, including a list of vendors, can be found online at 10dollartrailer.com.
