A group of Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute students received some hands-on training that took them to new heights on Thursday.
The students are in the manufacturing specialist high skills major program and received training to safely operate an aerial lift platform, for which they earned a trade ticket.
“I think it’s a very important ticket for students to have and it’s very desirable for employers to know that someone has it that’s going in the industry,” said Curtis Sandberg, instructor for the manufacturing specialist high skills major program at Superior high school.
Both in-class and hands-on training was provided with Equipment World on site with an aerial lift teaching students the safe operation of the machine.
Sandberg said some of the trades that use lifts include the manufacturing industry, millwrights, steam fitters and welding.
Having that kind of training makes students more employable once they leave college or right out of high school, added Sandberg.
Alex Foulds, who is in Grade 12, said the training “gives us a certificate we can use.”
Foulds has already taken the Red Cross standard first aid course which is also a part of the manufacturing specialist high skills major program. He has worked as a lifeguard.
Scaffolding safety training was another training course Foulds took.
Next year he is planning to take welding at Confederation College and following that possibly work in a mine or take millwright training.
“It’s very interesting because I love to work my hands, I like to build things and my dream once I’m done is to work for myself, I want to build aluminum boats,” Foulds said.
The one-day course had 21 students taking part operating the Skyjack 4632 that can go to 32-feet in the air.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.