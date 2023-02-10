Staff at Kenora’s Lake of the Woods hospital should have a “deeper understanding” of aboriginal culture — and how that pertains to the treatment of Indigenous patients — after a training program aimed at combating racism is rolled out in two years.
Indigenous Services Canada has earmarked $976,000 for the program’s development, which is to be delivered at the hospital in conjunction with the Kenora Chiefs Advisory (KCA).
Though the hospital has sometimes received complaints from Indigenous patients about disrespectful treatment, chief executive officer Ray Racette said Thursday the new training program initiative is not specifically “tied to complaints.”
Racette, who arrived at Lake of the Woods hospital four years ago, said the training is part of an overall approach to make the facility more welcoming and caring for Indigenous people.
“Attention to key elements of cultural safety and humility are fundamental to creating a healthy care relationship,” Racette said in a news release.
“Significant cultural training for all our hospital and professional staff will mean bridging gaps in cultural patient care and ultimately an enhanced patient experience.”
Racette noted reports about some hospitals in British Columbia, which saw some Indigenous people not seeking care they needed because they feared a racist backlash.
The upcoming Kenora-based training program is to “focus on getting a better, and deeper understanding of Anishinaabe history and culture, learning about traditional perspectives and distinct challenges experienced by the First Nations in our area,” said a joint news release from the hospital and the Kenora Chiefs Advisory.
The program is also to be offered to people who work at the Kenora Chiefs Advisory agency.
Kenora Chiefs Advisory board president Lorraine Cobiness said she’s gratified to see her agency and the hospital working on the initiative in a “side-by-side partnership.”
“This is the type of change and work that we need to see happening in systems everywhere . . . and really begin incorporating training on a larger scale in order to strengthen and repair current and future relationships,” Cobiness said.
Meanwhile, development planning continues for the replacement of the Lake of the Woods hospital, which is one of the oldest health-care facilities in Ontario.
A tentative timetable has a new hospital with an Indigenous-based approach to health care up and running sometime in 2029. No cost estimates have been made available.
