Thunder Bay City Hall, Lakehead University, Confederation College, the Nishnawbe Aski Nation offices and YES Employment Services were just a few of the stops Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School students had to make Thursday during the school’s annual Amazing Race style competition.
About 160 students travelled in groups with staff members using city transit to visit businesses and organizations in an effort to help students coming from northern communities become familiar with Thunder Bay.
This was DFC student Amanda Beardy’s third time participating in the race.
“The first time in 2019 it helped me learn the bus routes and where certain places were around the city,” she said, during a stop at Marina Park.
She was in a group with fellow student Brianna Jeremiah, who was participating in the race for her first time.
“It’s good,” she said. “I’ve gone to the university and the college.”
Melissa Tait, also a student at DFC high school, said this year was her second time participating in the event, and her team was making better time this year.
“This year is faster and more fun,” she said.
Tait also had some advice for future student racers.
“Don’t be scared to ask questions,” she said.
DFC’s transition co-ordinator, Matthew Tilbury, said the race gives students the opportunity to learn different bus routes as well as meet people in the community.
“Safety is a huge priority for our students coming out from their northern communities and living in Thunder Bay,” he said. “Step one of that is to know the bus system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.