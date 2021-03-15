A new $1-million transition facility at Pikangikum First Nation will allow reserve residents under arrest for minor offences to remain in their community and close to their families.
The 18-bed Kii-We-Yan transition home, described as “the first of its kind in Canada” for an Indigenous community, will eliminate a requirement for certain defendants to travel to Kenora and be held in that city’s jail for bail hearings or other court-related matters.
“Separation from family, community and crucial support systems during this time has been known to increase the likelihood of being rendered homeless and vulnerable to human trafficking, drug trafficking, gang recruitment and a heightened risk of repeating criminal behaviours,” an Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) news release said on Feb. 17.
The courts will decide who is eligible to reside at the Kii-We-Yan facility, said a Pikangikum spokesman. Construction on the building is nearly complete.
With a population of nearly 4,000, Pikangikum is located about 90 kilometres north of Red Lake.
Pikangikum Chief Dean Owen said the transition facility was the result of “hard work and dedication.”
“For far too long, our members have had to leave our community and be away from their families to be locked up in the provincial bail-bed system,” Owen said in the news release.
“This has created irrevocable traumas and other issues for our members. I am glad we now have a safe space for them in our own community.”
Of the $1-million allotted to the Kii-We-Yan project, $676,000 was earmarked by the federal government in 2017.
Indigenous Services Canada Minister Marc Miller said “this innovative project (will) promote health and healing in (Pikangikum) and help to address the disproportionately high representation of First Nations in the criminal justice system.”
Policing in Pikangikum is provided by the Ontario Provincial Police, which supports the Kii-We-Yan project.
“We are proud of our partners for this Indigenous-led project, which will provide a safe space and culturally appropriate support for charged individuals, and look forward to the positive impact it will have in the community,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in the news release.
Last year, a provincial judge ruled the requirement for Pikangikum defendants to travel to Kenora was a violation of their constitutional rights, since defendants not living on a reserve would not have to travel for similar court-related matters.
The judge cited the case of six young Pikangikum women facing impaired-driving offences who faced the prospect of being cut off from their children and families.
