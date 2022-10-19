Matawa First Nations Management will build 21 new transitional housing spaces with $2.1 million in provincial funding announced on Monday.
Matawa and the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board are partnering on the project, funded through the Social Services Relief Fund.
The subsidized supportive housing units will be part of the Matawa Wellness and Training Centre located in the former Dawson Court long-term care building on North Algoma Street.
In addition to the housing units, the project includes on-site access to cultural, health and educational supports.
Construction on the new units began in July and will be completed in spring of next year.
“This investment will allow us to add 21 transitional housing units at the (Matawa Wellness and Training Centre) for Indigenous families in crisis while providing wrap-around services to assist them as they work to address housing and food insecurity,” said Rosemary Moonias, president of Matawa First Nations Management’s board of directors, in a news release.
“We are also appreciative of the earlier support for the six family units and a community kitchen/food pantry at the (Matawa Wellness and Training Centre) and six youth crisis beds at the Matawa Education and Care Centre, they will also provide the relief needed in a trauma-informed and culturally-appropriate way.”
Matawa has contributed $3 million to the project over the last two years. Energy savings in the building include a reduction of more than 420 tonnes of carbon dioxide and a nearly 70 per cent increase in energy efficiency.
Three-hundred people are also expected to be employed by 2025.
“Adding 21 new transitional housing units to our system is a major success for our communities — especially combined with the 12 already added by Matawa earlier this year,” said Bill Bradica, chief administrative officer of the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board.
“There are many people throughout the District of Thunder Bay who have faced challenges because there was no choice between homelessness or being inappropriately housed. People who need more supports to become self-sufficient are much better suited to a transitional housing environment, and we’re thankful that community partners like Matawa are helping address this need.”
